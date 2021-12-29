Vernon firefighters offer home safety tips during cold snap

Amid frigid weather in the Okanagan, Vernon firefighters are offering tips for managing freezing water lines and avoiding carbon monoxide buildup. (Vernon Firefighters Local 1517 photo)

Vernon firefighters have some safety tips for residents to heed during the current period of frigid weather.

As temperatures drop below -20 C with wind chill, Vernon Firefighters Local 1517 is reminding people to guard against freezing water lines and carbon monoxide poisoning.

The firefighters advise residents to look for ice and frost build-up on any vents on the outside of their homes. Ice build-up can block vents and prevent gas from leaving the home, leading to carbon monoxide — known as the silent killer for its lack of odour or hue — building up inside.

Carbon monoxide can be lethal and can come from any ignited gas source, such as a furnace or other gas appliance.

With weather this cold, people should also be aware of the potential for pipes to freeze. The firefighters say the first step is to look around the house for your water lines, and make sure any lines heading to outside faucets are shut off or well insulated.

“Secondly know where your main water shut off is in your home. If you were to have a emergency the first thing to do is shut the water off to your home to stop further damage, then you can work on isolating the incident,” a post on the firefighters’ Facebook page reads.

Lastly, the group reminds residents to keep a clean air filter to allow their furnaces to run smoothly and efficiently.

Brendan Shykora

