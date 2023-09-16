Vernon firefighters douse early morning house fire

One person and a dog evacuated safely from the burning home, investigation ongoing

Vernon fire crews responded to a blaze early on Saturday that caused significant damage to a home.

Around 2:50 a.m. on Sept. 16, Vernon Fire Rescue responded to a report of flames and heavy smoke seen at a house in the 1500 block of 39A Avenue.

Crews confirmed in a press release that a substantial fire at the back of a bi-level home was extending into the roof.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, BC Hydro, FortisBC and ambulances were also on scene.

One person and a dog were inside the home and were evacuated safely. They are being helped. by Emergency Support Services. No injuries were reported and no other residents were displaced by the fire.

“While crews were working to bring the fire under control, the fire broke through the roof and at one point it could have spread to the neighbouring property,” said fire chief David Lind. “Thanks to the efforts of the crew the fire was contained to the single property and did not spread.”

Lind confirmed the roof of the house has been lost. It has been damaged by smoke and water, he added.

An investigation will take place in the coming days.

firefightersHouse fireVernon