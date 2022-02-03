The Lake Country Fire Department spent the day practicing ice rescue skills on Wood Lake Saturday. (LCFD photo)

Vernon firefighters dive into ice training

Fire Rescue Services conducting cold water exercises on Okanagan and Swan lakes

Residents and visitors who are near Okanagan or Swan lakes this weekend may see some activity.

While it may appear concerning, don’t worry as Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) is conducting ice and cold water safety training.

Depending on conditions, firefighters will be conducting training at various locations Saturday and Sunday.

“On occasion, our firefighters are called to assist with shoreline events or emergencies involving lakes, creeks or culverts,” fire chief David Lind said. “This training will help provide valuable safety information for rescuers if they are called to work on ice or near bodies of water.”

If members of the public see the training taking place, rest assured there is no cause for alarm. Additionally, if you see crews near the lakes this weekend, please give them ample space to work and avoid entering the training area.

firefightersrescue

The Lake Country Fire Department spent the day practicing ice rescue skills on Wood Lake Saturday. (Glen Gregory photo)
