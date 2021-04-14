Vernon Fire Rescue Services will conduct a controlled burn in the Foothills area Friday, April 16. (City of Vernon photo)

Vernon Fire Rescue Services will conduct a controlled burn in the Foothills area Friday, April 16. (City of Vernon photo)

UPDATED: Controlled Foothills burn cancelled

Vernon Fire Rescue Services had planned for a controlled burn in Foothills on Friday, April 16

UPDATED WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14, 11:18 a.m.: The City of Vernon has issued a release saying due to unforeseen circumstances, the burn will not be taking place this week. As mentioned below by Vernon Fire Rescue Services, these types of projects require many specific conditions to be met and plans can change quickly. That is all the information being released at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY

Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) would like to advise residents that wildland fuel management work is scheduled to take place in the Foothills area this week.

The work is part of an ongoing effort to reduce wildfire risks in the community.

On Friday, April 16, residents may see smoke from a prescribed burn on a 10-hectare parcel of city-owned land in the Foothills. The work will be conducted by a qualified contractor and will only take place if weather and fuel conditions are appropriate.

“We started the Foothills fuel management project in 2019,” said Fire Chief David Lind. “First, we cleaned up the site by removing debris and thinning out the trees and vegetation.

“In July 2020, small pile burning was conducted to deal with some of the woody fibre that had been generated from the thinning of overgrown areas, and now it’s time to conduct a prescribed burn to manage fine fuels and return to the area to a more natural state.”

Controlled burn projects require specific criteria to be met to maintain the safety of those doing the work and everyone else in the area – this includes the need to have the right weather conditions to reduce the impact of smoke on the region – so timing is of the essence.

The qualified contractor will carefully prepare, control and monitor the fire at all times and VFRS firefighters will be on-site regularly and will remain in close contact with the contractor.

“I have full confidence in the team doing this work,” said Lind. “It will be done in compliance with all provincial and federal regulations and conducted in a safe, controlled and responsible manner.”

Only one day of burn activity is expected to take place, followed by two days of patrolling the area for hot spots, however, the schedule may be adjusted due to weather and site conditions.

During the day, residents in the Foothills area will want to keep their windows closed to prevent smoke from getting inside their homes. The fire will be extinguished before the contractor leaves the site when windows can be opened again.

For the latest information on current wildfire activity and burning restrictions in British Columbia, visit bcwildfire.ca. To report a wildfire or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 or toll-free *5555 on a cellphone. To report a local fire or emergency, please call 911.

READ MORE: New season set to bloom at Vernon nature centre

READ MORE: Click your way to a trail adventure near Vernon


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘I don’t run and I don’t hide’ : Cariboo-area MP says RCMP probing threats made against family

Just Posted

Prospera Place in Kelowna. (Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)
Kelowna Rockets return to the ice after COVID-19 quarantine

All individuals within the team cohort tested negative for COVID-19 earlier this week

Vernon Fire Rescue Services will conduct a controlled burn in the Foothills area Friday, April 16. (Black Press file photo)
UPDATED: Controlled Foothills burn cancelled

Vernon Fire Rescue Services had planned for a controlled burn in Foothills on Friday, April 16

The Wild Oak Cafe in Armstrong is one of the available squares in the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce's Bingo game to support local businesses. (Facebook)
Bingo boosts Armstrong eateries

Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber launches #BoostOurBiz featuring bingo card which would win you prizes

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are looking for the rightful owners of two standup paddleboards seized in an investigation March 19, 2021. (RCMP)
Is this your SUP?: Vernon police

Two standup paddleboards seized by police to be returned

(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)
Morning Start: Abraham Lincoln’s bodyguard left his post to grab a drink

Your morning start for Wednesday, April 14, 2021

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FIle)
VIDEO: Rare blood clots ‘may be linked’ to AstraZeneca vaccines, Health Canada says

One case of the adverse effect has been reported in Canada

Young cyclists from Quebec have not been riding single file on Naramata’s narrow and windy roads, causing the ire of locals worried for their safety and theirs. (Dan Moskaluk)
Quebec cyclists bad road behaviour causing stir in Penticton

The young cycling group illegally riding two-abreast on Naramata’s narrow roads

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

MP Todd Doherty took to Facebook after his family recently received threats. (Todd Doherty, MP Facebook photo)
‘I don’t run and I don’t hide’ : Cariboo-area MP says RCMP probing threats made against family

Todd Doherty has also notified House of Commons Protective Services

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Two men walk past a sign on Main Street in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Calls for government transparency in COVID data continue as B.C.’s 3rd wave wears on

Social media, where both information and misinformation can spread like wildfire, has not helped

The music video for “Green and Blue” featured a Willington Care Centre in Burnaby as well as some of the volunteers and employees. (Screenshot/Todd Richard)
‘Green and Blue’: B.C. country musician releases tribute song for front-line workers

Richard’s new single has been viewed more than 3,000 times on his YouTube channel

An unidentified B.C. man said, in a human rights complaint, that he was refused a contract job after refusing to wear a mask when asked to by an on-site manager. (Unsplash)
Religious B.C. man lodges human rights complaint after fired for refusing to wear a mask

Worker’s claim that ‘to cover up our face infringes on our God-given ability to breathe’ dismissed by B.C. Human Rights Tribunal

An oversight committee has been formed for an eco-village which will be constructed near Summerland’s proposed solar and battery storage project. (Black Press file photo)
Oversight committee formed for Summerland’s eco-village project

Initial meetings have been held to plan methodology

Most Read