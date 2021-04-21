Vernon fire departments kept hopping with rubbish fires

Calls come in almost at same time for BX-Swan Lake and Vernon fire departments

A reported rubbish fire in an orchard off Pleasant Valley Road Wednesday, April 21, was one of three permitted burns on the property. Across town, at the same time, Vernon Fire Rescue Services was dealing with a rubbish fire in grass above the Priest Valley Arena. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Vernon Fire Rescue Services crews were quick to put the rubbish out Wednesday.

A small garbage fire was reported shortly after 5 p.m. April 21 at Centennial Drive and 35th Street near Becker Park above the Priest Valley Arena.

Firefighters arrived on scene quickly and doused the fire before it had the potential to spread.

Out in the BX at the same time, the BX-Swan Lake Fire Department was busy with a reported orchard fire in which the call came in shortly before 5 p.m.

One of three burn piles was right beside Pleasant Valley Road, in the 6500 block across from Vernon Christian School, and another two burn piles could be seen further on the property.

Fire crews discovered it was a permitted burn, though one of the piles was doused due to its proximity to tires and debris on the property.

