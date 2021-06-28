Vernon Fire Chief says they’re ready for ‘extreme season’

Vernon Fire Chief David Lind says they are well equipped to handle this extreme heat.
In an update to council, Lind said while the department has one firefighter out with an injury and Deputy Fire Chief Dwight Seymour has just accepted a position with the Kelowna Fire Department, Vernon is well set for a hot summer.
“We have good mutual aid in place,” he told members of council Monday, June 28.
“We are well prepared to deal with the season,” he said. “But it’s an extreme season.”
