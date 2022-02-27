UPDATE: Sunflower shines over Vernon peace event

Three-year-old Eili Kette of Coldstream works on her sunflower painting at an event co-hosted by her grandmother, Vernon artisti Michelle Loughery, Sunday, Feb. 27. (Michelle Loughery photo)

Artists Michelle Loughery and Brenda Ellis joined by others, including public, to paint sunflowers for peace

The sunflower, says Vernon artist Michelle Loughery, is food. It’s medicine.

Nine years ago, Loughery painted a sunflower mural on the side of a local real estate building at 30th Street and Highway 6. It was an internment mural, about what happened to people of Ukrainian and Austrian descent in the First World War. It was the first such mural in Canada.

On Sunday, Feb. 27, Loughery and a handful of fellow artists gathered at the mural to paint sunflowers as a show of peace.

“Today, with everything happening in the world, we as artists – led by (Vernon artist) Brenda Ellis – said ‘Let’s come together, let’s do a painting and let’s show what we’re standing for is peace on this planet,” said Loughery, whose three-year-old granddaughter, Eili Kette, was among those out painting sunflowers on canvasses.

Ukraine, of course, has been front and centre in world news following an invasion by Russia. Okanagan communities – there are approximately 20,000 people in the Okanagan who identify as Ukrainian-Canadian – have held rallies since the invasion on Thursday, Feb. 24, to show support and love for the people of Ukraine.

“This wall is so poignant and everything came together to stand here right now about the sunflower,” said Loughery.

The sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine and the country is one of the world’s leaders in producing sunflowers and sunflower oil.

Ellis, who was painting fence pickets blue with yellow sunflowers – blue and yellow are the colours of Ukraine’s flag – also had a bowl of sunflower seeds on her table. Loughery told an important tale about the seeds and a Ukrainian immigrant who came to Canada starving.

“She had sewn sunflower seeds in her skirt so she could have the flower and the food to survive in Canada,” said Loughery. “The heart of the sunflower seed is in all of us as humanity.”

Loughery and her fellow artists are excited to bring the sunflower to the forefront locally.

“It’s beautiful,” she smiled. “It’s the people, place and planet, guys. We’re all in it together.”

ORIGINAL STORY

More support for peace is happening in Vernon Sunday, Feb. 27.

Artists Michelle Loughery and Brenda Ellis are hosting an event listed on Facebook as #people #planet #peace& #paint at the Sunflower Mural at the corner of Highway 6 and 30th Street.

“If you want to show your support for peace, feel free to Google sunflower colouring pages, pick and print a sunflower to bring with you if you can attend,” said Ellis. “I’ll share paint and brushes or colour and you can put your piece in your window, then share a photo.”

Ellis also shared a link to Loughery’s Wayfinder – The Sunflower Project which has a goal of creating an art and environment installation of planting sunflowers and creating art in a legacy connected community world movement that connects us all inclusively as a planet.

The symbol of the sunflower is for renewal. It’s also the national flower of Ukraine, currently invaded by Russia.

READ MORE: Ukraine’s capital under threat as Russia presses invasion

READ MORE: ‘A senseless war’: protesters in Vernon show support for Ukraine amid Russian invasion

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

peacekeepingUkraine