Vernon evacuation alerts still in effect for Okanagan Landing areas

Evacuation alerts in Vernon remain in place for Canadian Lakeview Estates, Tronson Road and Adventure Bay in light of the White Rock Lake Wildfire as of Sunday, Aug. 8. (City of Vernon graphic)

An Evacuation Alert remains in place in Vernon Sunday, Aug. 8, at 4:50 p.m., for Canadian Lakeview Estates, Adventure Bay and Tronson Road between 8125 to 9280 in Okanagan Landing.

The Alert remains in place out of an abundance of caution and in consideration of the weather forecast for the next few days.

Weather and fire conditions continue to evolve. Residents in all parts of Vernon are encouraged to remain vigilant, be prepared and continue monitoring updates from the city on its website and social media channels, from the BC Wildfire Service’s updates, and to continue following local news updates.

The City of Vernon ESS Reception Centre continues to receive evacuees from neighbouring communities who have been displaced due to the White Rock Lake fire (#K61884).

The Reception Centre is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, until further notice, at the Dogwood Gym in the Vernon Recreation Centre (3409-35th Avenue).

Staff and volunteers have been working diligently to assist evacuees as quickly as possible. Processing times have varied due to the number of people needing to access the centre’s services, so the cCity thanks everyone for their patience and understanding as applications and requests for referrals are being processed.

All evacuees should register online with ESS Evacuee Registration and Assistance (ERA) even if you do not require referrals such as housing or other services: ess.gov.bc.ca.

Commercial accommodations in Vernon are extremely limited at this time. Please make arrangements to stay with family or friends, if possible. Anyone looking to book commercial accommodations will be best served to look well outside the municipal boundary.

Stay informed on the latest wildfire information and evacuation notices across the North Okanagan:

