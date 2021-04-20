Vernon dumps sani-station temporarily

City councillors voted to close sani-station instead of relocating it temporarily

(Photo of an RV posted to Flickr by user Greg Gjerdingen)

Vernon city council has voted to temporarily close the recreation vehicle sani-station instead of temporarily relocate it to Okanagan Landing Road or, alternatively, the Kin Racetrack lands.

In a special council meeting Tuesday, April 20, Vernon council debated the issue for nearly one hour.

Several motions were put forward and amended before Coun. Dalvir Nahal put forward the successful motion of temporarily suspending the station, at least for the summer before council revisits the issue in the fall.

Councillors said they had an issue with spending an estimated $80,000 to temporarily relocate the sani-station for around two years before having a concrete plan for the future.

City staff had proposed the Kin Racetrack as an alternative location after members of the public rejected the Okanagan Landing Road location.

Mayor Victor Cumming, however, said he was uncomfortable with not having the facility this year due to provincial health orders closing of travel and encouragement of essential travel only within health authority regions.

“Staying within our health area,” he said, “that’s a very large area. Vernon is a focal point for visitors inside the region.”

Only Mayor Cumming opposed the motion.

READ MORE: Police search for man who allegedly robbed Vernon business with weapon

READ MORE: Mail suspended at Kelowna condo after mask-less residents spotted in lobby

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Municipal Government