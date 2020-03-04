Vernon drug house shut down in police investigation

Fentanyl and methamphetamine were seized after a police investigation led officers from a suspected drug den to a local hotel room on March 3.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Targeted Policing Unit centred their investigation on a home in the 3400 block of 32nd Avenue that was the focus of several noise complaints and suspected drug trafficking.

After police arrested a 31-year-old Vernon man, found in possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, they executed a search warrant at the home that was occupied by seven individuals.

Evidence related to drug trafficking was seized by police and the attention of officers was turned to a local hotel room, which resulted in the additional seizure of quantities of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and cash.

“This is the seventh search warrant targeting street level drug trafficking houses in the past year and a half,” Target Policing Unit Sgt. David Evans said.

“Our Detachment is committed to targeting drug trafficking at all levels to enhance public safety in the community. When houses are set up for the purpose of street level drug trafficking they will be targeted by officers, including execution of search warrants by our team.”

The man who was arrested has since been released from custody and faces potential charges of possession for purpose of trafficking. The matter is now in the hands of the court.

The home on 32nd Avenue has been deemed unfit for habitation and will not be occupied until conditions are resolved.

Drugs