Paul Docksteader of the Paul Docksteader Foundation, left, presents Vernon Jubilee Hospital Department of Anaesthesia head Dr. Tom Cull with the 2020 Cliff Oughtred Leadership Award, with Margo France, Oughtred’s wife, right, in September 2020. (Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation - Contributed)

Vernon doctor recognized for leadership amid COVID-19

Vernon Jubilee Hospital's Dr. Tom Cull awarded Cliff Oughtred Leadership Award

A Vernon doctor was presented with a prestigious award recognizing his collaborative leadership and commitment to quality patient care.

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Department of Anaesthesia head Dr. Tom Cull was awarded the Cliff Oughtred Leadership Award.

The award, created in 2017, honours and remembers Cliff Oughtred, a VJH Foundation volunteer and chair of the Foundation Charity Golf Classic. Oughtred was a visionary with a passion to grow and support healthcare in the region.

Now, the annual award celebrates contributions of outstanding leaders in North Okanagan’s healthcare.

“Dr. Cull has been a key leader in our response to COVID-19,” VJH Clinical Operations executive director Richard Harding said.

“He dedicated many hours to supporting the COVID-19 response in the operating rooms, devising new pathways to ensure staff and patient safety,” he said. “In addition, he led his team in other critical areas by supporting case simulations and developing a 24-7 on-call anesthesiologist to support the site, gaining him further respect and trust of his colleagues.”

Cull said he was surprised and humbled by the award.

“It’s fantastic to be recognized, but I couldn’t do this all by myself,” Cull said. “I have a lot of support on my team and within the hospital and everyone shares in this award.”

Cull received his award in a surprise presentation at the hospital in September by Paul Docksteader of the Paul Docksteader Foundation.

Dr. Cull’s name has been engraved on a plaque and mounted on the award which is on display at the hospital.

“One of the really special things about leadership awards is when you are recognized by your peers,” Docksteader said. “On behalf of the foundation, the community and all of the hospital staff, I am honoured to present this award to Dr. Tom Cull this year.”

In addition to presenting the award, the Paul Docksteader Foundation is donating $1,000 to the VJH Foundation in the name of Dr. Cull to an area of healthcare of his choice.

Paul Docksteader of the Paul Docksteader Foundation, left, presents Vernon Jubilee Hospital Department of Anaesthesia head Dr. Tom Cull with the 2020 Cliff Oughtred Leadership Award, with Margo France, Oughtred's wife, right, in September 2020. (Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation - Contributed)
