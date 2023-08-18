Fintry residents Real Gousy, Rick Walker and Elsa check in at the Emergency Support Services reception centre at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place Friday, Aug. 18, after being evacuated as a result of the McDougall Creek wildfire. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Fintry residents Real Gousy, Rick Walker and Elsa check in at the Emergency Support Services reception centre at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place Friday, Aug. 18, after being evacuated as a result of the McDougall Creek wildfire. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Vernon declines financial donations for evacuees

City and ESS program unable to distribute monetary aid donated by concerned citizens

While the outpouring of support for wildfire evacuees in Vernon continues, the city reminds residents looking to make a monetary donation that there are other avenues to travel.

Offers to assist those affected by regional wildfires are greatly appreciated, but the city and the Emergency Support Services (ESS) program do not have the capacity to facilitate the receipt or distribution of donations for evacuees.

“Therefore, we kindly ask the public to refrain from bringing donations to the ESS Reception Centre (Kal Tire Place) or any of Vernon’s fire stations,” the city said in a release early Friday evening, Aug. 18.

For those wanting to donate money toward the support of evacuees, the following organizations are accepting donations:

• Canadian Red Cross;

• Salvation Army;

• Food Banks BC;

• BC SPCA.

“The City of Vernon thanks everyone who has offered to support those displaced from their homes.”

ESS is a provincial program that offers short-term basic support for people impacted by a disaster who do not have access to supports through family, friends or private insurance.

For more information on the Province of B.C. ESS program, please visit ess.gov.bc.ca.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Scotch Creek bridge closed as fire spreads in North Shuswap

READ MORE: Human-caused wildfire east of Enderby under control

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023City HallVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Twin Lakes wildfire grows over 740 hectares as hundreds remain evacuated

Just Posted

The B.C.Wildfire Service has listed a new fire east of Enderby, near Brash Creek, as of 3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18. The fire is estimated at 0.009 hectares in size, listed as under control, and is believed to be human-caused. (BCWS map)
Human-caused wildfire east of Enderby under control

(Shannon Christensen/Mamas for Mamas)
Kelowna comes together to feed, clothe and help neighbours impacted by fire

Police officers watch smoke billowing smoke from nearby wildfire at checkpoint (B.C. RCMP)
RCMP helping to evacuate British Columbians, secure areas

Glenmore residents watch flames rise above their homes. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)
Kelowna Courthouse closed due to wildfire