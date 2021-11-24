Vernon credit union backs Red Cross flood relief efforts in B.C.

VantageOne and other credit unions encouraging customers to donate to help those impacted by flooding

A Vernon-based financial institution has teamed up with the Canadian Red Cross to help victims impacted by the recent flooding and landslides in southern B.C.

VantageOne Credit Union is joining credit unions across Canada to come together to support the Canadian Red Cross and those impacted by the storms.

The Canadian Red Cross is working to get help to people in and around affected areas as quickly as possible and provide humanitarian assistance for new needs as they arise. Money raised will enable the Red Cross to carry out relief, recovery, resiliency and risk reduction activities in and beyond the region at the individual and community levels.

Credit union members are encouraged to donate today by visiting https://bit.ly/CUs4BCFlood.

“In times like these, we remind ourselves that we are friends, family, neighbours and community partners,” said Glenn Benischek, president and CEO of VantageOne Credit Union. “Our communities are ultimately stronger when we come together to support each other. On behalf of VantageOne Credit Union we would like to extend our deepest gratitude for your generous donations.”

As of late Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 24, more than $5,400 had been donated.

VantageOne first opened in Vernon in 1944. There are also branches in Armstrong, Edgewood and Peachland.

