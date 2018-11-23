Vernon crash results from ‘right’ turn, wrong move

A last minute decision by a driver turned out to be the wrong one, according to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.
RCMP along with fire and Emergency Health Services responded to a two vehicle collision Thursday, Nov. 22 just after 3 p.m. at 16th Avenue and 43rd Street (south Vernon).
“Two vehicles travelling south bound on 43rd collided after the driver of a Dodge Ram allegedly indicated a right hand turn, but suddenly turned left, colliding with a Honda Civic,” Const. Kelly Brett said in a release.
“After being struck by the Dodge Ram, the Honda Civic lost control, hit a power pole and ultimately ended up in a residential yard, causing significant damage to a fence.”
No one was injured as a result of the collision.
