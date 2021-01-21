Vernon COVID-19 care home deaths now up to 13

One more member of a long-term care home was been lost to COVID-19.

One additional death at Noric House was reported in Interior Health’s Jan. 21 update. One death in the community/hospital was also reported.

“Today, Interior Health is sadly reporting two additional deaths and a total of 57 individuals who have now been lost to COVID-19 in our region. On behalf of everyone at Interior Health, we send our condolences to the loved ones and caregivers,” IH president and CEO Susan Brown said. “I know people are fatigued by the impact of COVID-19 on our day-to-day lives. However, the ongoing challenges of this pandemic shows us we need to continue to be vigilant and compassionate. We all need to do our part to reduce the risk of COVID-19 in our communities.”

There are also four more cases of the virus at Noric House, bringing the total to 55: 34 residents and 21 staff. Today’s death brings the number lost at Noric to five.

The number of cases at Creekside Landing has grown by three to 35: 20 residents and 15 staff. There has still only been one death connected to this outbreak

Heritage Square is reporting the most cases, 67, up two from yesterday: 47 residents and 20 staff. Seven deaths are associated with this outbreak.

