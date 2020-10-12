Vernon councillor pushes for free birth control

Coun. Kelly Fehr wants to see prescription contraceptives covered by province’s medical service plan

Birth control is expensive and it’s a cost barrier for those with low incomes, youth and marginalized communities but a City of Vernon councillor is looking to make it more accessible to all.

If Coun. Kelly Fehr’s notice of motion is passed by council Tuesday, Sept. 13, it will see the city pen the province, health minister and local MLA supporting access at no cost.

“Providing free prescription contraception has been shown to improve health outcomes for parents and infants by reducing the risks associated with unintended pregnancy and is likely to reduce direct medical costs on the provincial health system,” Fehr’s motion reads.

The motion continues to underscore the inequality between contraceptive methods available to men and women and the costs associated with each.

“Contraceptive methods such as condoms or vasectomies are available at low cost, no cost, or are covered by BC’s Medical Services Plan,” it reads. “Contraceptive methods for people with uteruses, such as birth control pills, intrauterine devices or hormone injections, have high up-front costs.”

An intrauterine device (IUD), which has a 99 per cent efficacy rate, can cost between $80-300 in British Columbia, while condoms are offered free of charge at several clinics.

The letter would be addressed to B.C.’s finance and health ministers, the premier and local MLA seeking support for universal access to all contraception under MSP.

If passed Tuesday, a copy will be forwarded to all municipalities in the province asking for letters of support.

