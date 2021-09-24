Vernon could head back to polls in December

Vernonites may be exercising their democratic rights once again in December, but this time, they’ll be looking to elect a new city councillor.

The City of Vernon is readying for a byelection to fill a council seat left vacant after the passing of Coun. Dalvir Nahal.

Staff are recommending council set the general voting date for Dec. 4, and authorize the spending of up to $120,000 to cover the costs.

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, staff are recommending for this byelection only that special voting opportunities would not be offered — as it’s not advisable to hold in-person voting opportunities in long-term care homes or medical facilities. Instead, mail-in ballots and oral declarations would be offered as alternative options.

Council will also be asked to suspend enforcement of the sign bylaw between Nov. 6 and Dec. 4 for campaigning purposes.

This will all come before councillors during the Monday, Sept. 27, meeting.

