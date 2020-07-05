Lumby’s Toby Griffin addressed her fellow Education Assistant graduates from Okanagan College Vernon campus at a special ceremony at a local acreage. (Okanagan College photo)

Vernon college education assistant grads ready to go ‘back to school’

More than 25 in Class of 2020 hold special ceremony at Vernon acreage to mark graduation

The phrase “going back to school” is exciting on many levels for Okanagan College Vernon graduate Toby Griffin.

When she took the leap of returning to college at age 48 to pursue her dream of becoming a certified education assistant, Griffin never could have imagined she’d finish off her studies during a pandemic – nor could she have anticipated how much this experience would inspire her and her fellow students to support learners in new and innovative ways.

Education Assistants (EAs) are trained to help students be successful in meeting their educational goals. Griffin, from Lumby, is one of a class of 27 new OC EA graduates who took time recently to show their appreciation to their instructor for helping them meet theirs.

On Friday, June 19, grads from the EA program at the college’s Vernon campus came together – in a physically distant way – to mark the completion of their program.

They held an informal graduation send-off at an acreage in the Vernon area belonging to the family of student Karissa Goodrum. Griffin gave the student address.

“I’m a proud mother of five children and I’ve always been passionate about supporting young learners,” said Griffin. “I’ve been a Montessori pre-school teacher, a basketball coach, and held others roles in the community. It felt like it was my time to be able to go back to school to do this, to continue putting my love for education and supporting learners to work, and, hopefully, to inspire others around me to pursue their dreams.”

Griffin notes that while the pandemic presented challenges – such as the rapid shift to online learning in March – it brought students together and offered up lessons that will be invaluable for them going forward.

“Now that we’re finished, I can definitely say I appreciate the experience so much more and took so much more away from it,” she said. “I have a much deeper appreciation for children in the school system who have exceptionalities. I think we’ll all be better EAs for experiencing what we went through as learners during the pandemic.

“We really built a bond as a team, and I know we’ll collaborate for a lifetime as professionals. It was very special that we could take this opportunity to have a kind of grad ceremony, to celebrate each other for making it through, for supporting one another, and to reflect on what we’ve all accomplished.”

Michelle Howe, the class’s lead instructor, also relished the opportunity to celebrate her students’ achievements.

“This truly was a special group of students,” she said. “They faced the challenges that came their way, transitioned to online learning without missing a beat and supported each other in ways that left me so inspired and amazed.”

Following the theme of celebrating diversity and inclusion, a topic that occupied many of their virtual discussions in recent weeks, the students swapped grad gowns for funky dresses at the celebration – giving them all a chance to showcase their individuality and perspectives.

“We talked a lot in recent weeks about the value of diversity and inclusion, and what it means for the future of the classroom and how we can all be champions and allies,” said Howe. “I was incredibly inspired by the way they gravitated to that topic and carried it forward in so many ways.”

Christy Gelz, program coordinator for Continuing Studies at Okanagan College, says the students’ gratitude toward each other and their instructor was evident throughout the night – and was perhaps best exemplified in a kind gesture.

“The students dropped off gifts and cards at Michelle’s house to show just how much they appreciated the way she went above and beyond in getting them through the program during a semester nobody could have ever anticipated would turn out as it did,” said Gelz.

The gesture was deeply appreciated by Howe, who looks forward with interest to see what her students will accomplish as they step out into the new and ever-changing world of education in the COVID era.

“I look forward to seeing what they will all do in future when they step back into their next classroom, working with students,” said Howe. “They are going to be a phenomenal group of EAs.”

Education Assistants are in high demand across the province.

The college offers its EA Certificate program in Vernon, Kelowna, Penticton, Salmon Arm and Revelstoke.

Over the past five years, the college has sent more than 700 EA graduates out into the world.

READ MORE: Okanagan College receives caregiver funding

READ MORE: Okanagan College unlocks time capsule


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CollegeEducation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Coalmont woman airlifted after ATV crash
Next story
Young Syrian refugee gives back to Quebec by working at long-term care home

Just Posted

Vernon college education assistant grads ready to go ‘back to school’

More than 25 in Class of 2020 hold special ceremony at Vernon acreage to mark graduation

No abandoned Seadoo found on Coldstream lake

Vernon Search and Rescue crews and RCMP unable to find reported abandoned Seadoo on Kal Lake

QUIZ: A celebration of dogs

These are the dog days of summer. How much do you know about dogs?

Pilot project aims to boost entrepreneurial women in the Okanagan

W Venture, a collaborative project, is open for applications until the end of July

Police searching for missing Lake Country man

David Anthony Jenken, 65, was reported missing Friday and was last seen on June 28

B.C. accommodators need phone lines to light up as in-province travel given green light

Travel restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic have decimated the tourism and hospitality industries

Coalmont woman airlifted after ATV crash

Off-road vehicle swerved to miss oncoming traffic

Summerland campground to provide COVID-safe accommodations for temporary farm-workers

The managed seasonal worker campsite will be located within a separated area of Peach Orchard Municipal Campground

300 Cache Creek residents on evacuation alert due to flood risk as river rises

Heavy rainfall on Canada Day has river rising steadily, threatening 175 properties

Kelowna high school football star, water skier, signs with University of Calgary

Isaac Athans, and his family, have a long history of success across various sports in the Okanagan, nationally

First glimpse of Canada’s true COVID-19 infection rate expected mid-July

At least 105,000 Canadians have tested positive for COVID-19 since the coronavirus was identified

Police ramp up efforts to get impaired drivers off B.C. roads this summer

July is dedicated to the Summer CounterAttack Impaired Driving Campaign

Migrant workers stage multi-city action for full status amid COVID-19 risks

‘COVID-19 has exacerbated an existing crisis’

Shuswap resident spots waterspout near Salmon Arm

The rare weather event was spotted early in the morning on July 4.

Most Read