Kelowna Law Courts (File photo)

Vernon cold murder case faces delay in Kelowna courts

Paramjit Singh Bogarh’s trial is expected to take up to eight weeks

Paramjit Singh Bogarh, the man charged with the killing of his wife in Vernon back in 1986, appeared in a BC Supreme Court on Monday (March 2).

Bogarh was to appear for trial in Kelowna but instead Crown is seeking a new indictment against the Vernon man.

According to a Crown prosecutor there wasn’t enough material filed to proceed with the case on Monday.

Bogarh is charged with first-degree murder and conspiring to commit murder, alongside his brother Narindar Singh Bogarh.

READ MORE: Cold case Vernon murder back in Kelowna courts

While Paramjit was extradited from the United States in May 2018 and subsequently arrested, authorities are still pursuing Narindar’s extradition to Canada. He is believed to be in India.

The application to process a possible new indictment against Bogarh will take place on Thursday (March 5) in Kelowna.

Paranjit’s trial, by judge along, is expected to last up to eight weeks.

