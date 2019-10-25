(File)

Vernon cold case murder pre-trial continues in Kelowna

Paramjit Singh Bogarh is accused of killing his wife in Vernon on New Year’s Eve 1986

A cold-case murder trail dating back to 1986 continues to wind its way through the justice system.

On Friday, a lawyer representing Paramjit Singh Bogarh, who is charged with the first-degree murder of his wife, held a pre-trial conference with a Crown prosectuor to discuss details of the case before Justice Allan Betton.

Bogarh is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of conspiring to commit murder relating to the 1986 New Year’s Eve death of his spouse, Saminder Kaur Bogarh, at their Vernon home.

A publication ban is in place on the case until the trial begins on March 2, 2020.

In April, Bogarh elected trial to be heard by a judge alone in Supreme Court in Kelowna.

A voir dire, a trial within a trial to determine the validity of evidence, is slated to run Feb. 10 through Feb. 21.

Bail was denied by now-retired Justice Frank Cole in June 2018. Bogarh remains in custody.

Narindar Singh Bogarh, Paramjit’s brother, faces the same charges and is believed to be in India. Authorities are pursuing his extradition to Canada.

None of the charges against either man has been proven in court.

-With files from Roger Knox.

READ MORE: Okanagan man accused of killing wife in 1986 to go to trial in 2020

READ MORE: First-degree murder charge laid in Vernon cold case

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Greta Thunberg to join growing crowd at climate change rally in Vancouver
Next story
Man arrested after shots fired in Hedley home

Just Posted

Rockets’ Hamaliuk signs entry-level deal in NHL

Dillon Hamaliuk was signed to the three-year deal by the San Jose Sharks

Farmers, landowners invited to land-linking workshop in Kelowna

Young Agrarians of the Okanagan host the event Nov. 2

Strong winds to reach 80 km/h across the Okanagan

Meanwhile, snowfall warnings are in effect in parts of B.C.’s north

‘A traffic jam like you’ve never seen’: Kelowna resident concerned over future development

New condo projects, Costco planned to be constructed within blocks of one another

Kelowna Realtor suspended by Century 21 after calling Albertans ‘cry babies’

‘Our brokerage has suspended Mr. Houghton and he is no longer a registered Realtor with our firm.’

Possible to hold socially conservative views and be prime minister: Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said he knows his future is not guaranteed

Greta Thunberg to join growing crowd at climate change rally in Vancouver

Climate activist, 16, to speak in Vancouver Friday

Okanagan Fest of Ale distributes $60,000 to community organizations

Total of $757,600 has been distributed to organizations over the years

Summerland author’s books will be featured at show in Penticton

Glen Witter has published novels under pen name of C. Edgar North

No crude, but still rude: BC Hydro survey reveals conflict at electric vehicle charging stations

Almost a quarter of electric vehicle owners said they’ve gotten in an argument at a charging station

‘It’s terrifying’: B.C. teen leads effort to fight climate change

Fifteen teenagers are suing government for violating their right to life, liberty and security of the person

LETTER: Help needed for homeless problem

Homeless population was an election issue

In the news: Licence plate fights and a letter hailing tennis star Bianca Andreescu

Climate change lawsuit filed in Canada as climate strike takes place in Vancouver

Analysis: B.C. shined bright for major parties in 2019 federal election

A post-mortem following the Black Press Media series on B.C.’s role in the Oct. 21 vote

Most Read