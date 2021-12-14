Holiday meal schedule

Vernon charities serve seasonal meals for less fortunate

Festive lunches, Christmas dinners on the menu, with a side of cheer

A handful of local charities are gearing up to serve special meals and spread much-needed cheer over the Christmas season.

Dinners are being provided by The Upper Room Mission, NOCC Vernon Street Church, Feed the Streets, Packman Opens Hearts and the Saturday Street Lunch.

Up first is the Festive Saturday Street Lunch Dec. 18 at All Saints’ Anglican Church on 27th Street, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“Entertainment will be provided by the evergreen Molly Boyd and masterful magician Leif David,” co-ordinator Michael Robinson said. “Santa’s most impish elves will have gifts for all.”

For those with proof of vaccination, dinner will be served inside the church hall (please wear a mask) while there will be a heated tent for those unable to show proof. Children are welcome to attend.

Following a Christmas church service Sunday, Dec. 19, the NOCC Vernon Street Church will be serving its seasonal dinner from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Gazebos, tables and chairs will be set up in the Salvation Army House of Hope parking lot on 32nd Avenue.

Packman Opens Hearts, an informal group started by local business, AAA Packman Moving and Labour Services, will be serving a hot holiday supper from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 20 in the parking lot of the Upper Room Mission Boutique.

The Mission will be holding its Christmas dinner on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. The Mission will be accepting Blessing Backpacks from the public up until Dec. 22, which will be distributed to those in need on Dec. 23. Suggestions as to what to include in a backpack can be found at upperroommission.ca (mark whether your pack is for a lady or a gentleman).

On the big day itself, Dec. 25, a lunch will be provided by the Street Church at the Salvation Army and a special evening mobile meal will be served by Feed the Streets.

FoodHomeless

