Vernon chamber welcomes lifting of Interior capacity limits

Chamber says the move will lead to more certainty for businesses; wants clearer process for the future

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce said it’s seeking equity with the rest of the province on capacity limits on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. On Nov. 30 the province announced it is lifting the capacity limits. (Pixabay)

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is applauding the elimination of capacity limits in the Interior, saying the move will provide more certainty for businesses in the North Okanagan.

The province announced Tuesday, Nov. 30 that the 50 per cent capacity limits on indoor sporting events and theatres across the Interior Health region will be lifted as of Dec. 1, following a decrease in transmission of COVID-19. This brings the Interior in alignment with other regions in B.C.

“We thank the provincial government, the provincial health officer and Interior Health for this decision as the removal of capacity limits will create a level playing field between all businesses no matter where they are located in B.C. and it will allow them to focus on rebuilding their operations,” said Dan Proulx, the chamber’s general manager.

On Nov. 25 the chamber sent a letter to Health Minister Adrian Dix, Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu and Interior Health CEO Susan Brown expressing concerns about the capacity limits.

“While the 50 per cent capacity limits have been removed, it is still frustrating that there was no clarity provided by Interior Health to businesses or public as to why capacity limits were originally restricted in our health region beyond Oct. 24 when event attendees were required to show double vaccination,” said Proulx.

The chamber had also asked the City of Vernon, District of Coldstream and Regional District of North Okanagan to urge the province to lift the restrictions.

“Capacity limits could be enforced again by the Ministry of Health and Interior Health and a clear process needs to be established that has firm targets based on Covid cases and vaccination rates as well as meaningful and transparent communication with all stakeholders,” said Proulx.

“We also need to remember that businesses have been extremely proactive when it comes to ensuring the health and safety of their customers and employees, and they are committed to helping move B.C. out of this pandemic.”

