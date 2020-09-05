The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce continues to encourage the province to buy 234 acres of Okanagan Lake shoreline on Cameron Road for further recreational pursuits. (Colliers International photo)

Vernon chamber continues calls to expand provincial park

Chamber urges province to purchase land adjacent to Ellison Provincial Park

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is continuing calls to expand Ellison Provincial Park with the purchase of the Chelsea Estate lands.

In early July the chamber pushed the province to secure the 234 acres of land adjacent to the park along Okanagan Lake. However, a letter from B.C. environment minister George Heyman indicated the acquisition is beyond the ministry’s budget, and there are other competing interests that B.C. Parks must consider.

On Thursday (Sept. 3) the chamber sent a follow-up letter to Heyman requesting an update.

“We understand limited budgets and competing priorities within the government and B.C. Parks. However, we want to reiterate that an expansion of Ellison Provincial Park would bolster tourism particularly as the sector has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic,” Krystin Kempton, Greater Vernon Chamber president, said Friday.

“There is also a tremendous opportunity to protect ecological and recreational values for future generations.”

A petition for the land to be purchased has garnered more than 18,000 signatures, and the chamber said it’s prepared to work with the ministry and B.C. Parks to identify donors that can assist with the investment.

If the cost is too great, the chamber says purchasing a portion of the land would be better than nothing.

“While acquisition of the entire 234-acre Chelsea Estate is ideal to maximize the long-term benefits for the North Okanagan and province, we would ask that the government consider working with us to purchase at least a portion of the site immediately next to Ellison Provincial Park,” said Kempton.

The Chelsea Estate property is listed by Colliers International, which advertises the land as “century-old property with significant development potential in the heart of British Columbia’s Okanagan region.”

READ MORE: No bucks for Ellison park expansion, ministry tells Vernon chamber

READ MORE: Historic Vernon land parcel for sale

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

parksTourism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fire destroys home near Lumby
Next story
Man who killed RCMP officer not allowed to return to Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Summer coming to a close at SilverStar

Last regular weekend, but there’s a couple bonus weekends for riders

Swimming Advisory in place for Kelowna’s Rotary Beach

Bacteria counts in the water have led to the advisory.

Vernon chamber continues calls to expand provincial park

Chamber urges province to purchase land adjacent to Ellison Provincial Park

Central Okanagan School District welcomes funding help

District will receive initial $4.1 million installment this month for staffing, technology and health safety initiatives

Interior Health prepared for COVID-19 breakouts in schools

Established testing and tracing protocols have already proven effective

B.C. records 121 new COVID-19 cases, another death ahead of long weekend

There are 1,233 active confirmed cases in the province

B.C.’s largest school district to get $26M in federal COVID-19 classroom funds

Surrey to receive $13.2 million now, rest in January

Man who killed RCMP officer not allowed to return to Vancouver Island

Kenneth Fenton scheduled to be released in March 2021

Killing spree still feeds unease in B.C.’s isolated north, one year later

Distant help, cellular dead zones creating fear in wake of 2019 Schmegelsky-Mcleod murders

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 6 to 12

Alpaca Day, Beer Lover’s Day and World Suicide Prevention Day all coming up this week

Game 7 heartbreak for Vancouver as Vegas bounces Canucks from NHL playoffs with 3-0 win

Golden Knights advance to meet Dallas in Western Conference final

GALLERY: BC Wildfire crews battling fire near Penticton

The fire, approx. 0.2 hectares in size, is up Green Mountain Rd past the Apex Mountain Rd turnoff

Inside the ongoing mission to scrub clean B.C.’s wild beaches

Six-week coastal expedition going to run out of time before it runs out of garbage

Longtime NDP MLA Shane Simpson not seeking re-election

The riding has been represented by a New Democrat since its creation in 1991

Most Read