Vernon chamber announced nominees for excellence awards

Voting to open Sept. 14 for People’s Choice Award

Nominees for the 2020 Business Excellence Awards presented by Valley First have been announced.

The Greater Chamber of Commerce received 258 nominations for businesses, non-profits and individuals in 10 categories between July 26 and Aug. 23.

“Thank you to the public for their thoughtful and passionate endorsements of business owners and non-profit organizations who have been challenged this year during the pandemic but make significant contributions to the community,” chamber president Krystin Kempton said Sept. 8.

Next, nominees were tasked with completing a form to qualify for their category. A full list of nominees is available online at vernonchamber.ca.

“Our panel of judges will now have the difficult task of reviewing the 134 nomination packages received and identifying a winner in each category,” Kempton said.

Greater Vernon residents can get involved starting Sept. 14 when voting opens for the People’s Choice Award on the chamber’s website.

Winners in each category will be announced at the first ever virtual Business Excellence Awards gala on Oct. 23.

Also announced that evening will be the winner of the Business of the Year Award, selected by judges from all the nominees in the 10 categories.

Registration details for the gala will be posted soon on vernonchamber.ca.

Vernon chamber announced nominees for excellence awards

Voting to open Sept. 14 for People's Choice Award

