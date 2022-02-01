Vernon care home added to list of COVID-19 outbreaks

Creekside Landing is the latest reported by Interior Health

Another local care home has been hit with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Vernon’s Creekside Landing is the latest facility, reported Jan. 31 by the Interior Health Authority.

The long-term care, assisted living home is on Okanagan Landing Road.

An outbreak is also underway at Noric House, declared Jan.23, in the McAlpine Wing.

An outbreak at Heritage Square continues since it was announced Jan. 11.

A previous outbreak at The Hamlets and Armstrong’s Pleasant Valley Manor have been removed from the IH list.

Lumby’s Monashee Mews was added to the list of local facilities Jan. 25.

