The policy change impacts all routes and service in the Kelowna Regional Transit System, route 90 between UBC Okanagan and Vernon, and route 70 between Penticton and Kelowna. (Contributed/BC Transit)

Vernon bus service gears down due to White Rock wildfire

BC Transit providing fewer runs until at least the end of Monday, Aug. 16

Fewer buses will be running around town due to the White Rock Lake wildfire.

BC Transit moved to reduced Sunday service Aug. 9, which will continue until at least the end of Monday, Aug. 16.

“This may be extended and we will provide further updates when they are available,” BC Transit communications manager Tessa Humphries said.

The change excludes routes 60 Enderby/Vernon, 61 Lumby/Vernon and 90 UBCO/Vernon, which will continue operating on their regular weekly schedule until further notice, as well as the handyDart.

“BC Transit sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience this recent service change may have caused. Safety is our top priority,” Humphries said.

“We appreciate your patience during this challenging time.”

For more information on routes and schedules, and to subscribe for customer alerts, visit:https://www.bctransit.com/vernon/schedules-and-maps.

READ MORE: Armstrong long-term care patients relocated due to nearby White Rock Lake wildfire

READ MORE: Wildfire causes Vernon transit reduction

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021BC Transit

Previous story
Firefighters extinguish early morning blaze at downtown Kelowna church
Next story
Ottawa faces calls to speed up Afghan rescues as special forces deploy to Kabul

Just Posted

A soldier from 1 Combat Engineer Regiment receives his personal protective equipment, including red fire retardant coveralls, from Land Task Force – Vernon supply prior to proceeding to the fire lines in support of BC Wildfire Service. (Captain Jamie Blois, Public Affairs Officer, Land Task Force – Vernon photo)
Over 100 soldiers land in Vernon to assist at Okanagan, 100 Mile fires

This is a familiar sight around Central Okanagan communities as the limited housing inventory is unable to meet buyer demand, which has created bidding wars and quick sales on many homes this year, a scenario likely to continue. (File photo)
Housing sales boom in Okanagan surges ahead

Elana Thomas. (Contributed)
RCMP searching for missing Vanderhoof woman last seen in Kelowna

People walk along the Okanagan Lake waterfront in a smoky downtown Kelowna on Tuesday, July 27. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Dense wildfire smoke returns to Okanagan-Shuswap