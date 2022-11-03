Snow is in the forecast in the North Okanagan Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, and the city is encouraging drivers and residents to be prepared for winter conditions. (Pixabay photo)

Snow is in the forecast in the North Okanagan Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, and the city is encouraging drivers and residents to be prepared for winter conditions. (Pixabay photo)

Vernon braces for first snowfall

Wet snow is in the forecast Thursday overnight

As the temperature drops in the North Okanagan, Environment Canada is forecasting rain showers Thursday afternoon, changing to wet snow overnight. With snow in the forecast over the weekend and into next week, it’s time to brace for winter conditions.

The City of Vernon is asking motorists to slow down, drive according to conditions, allow more time to reach their destinations and have patience while navigating wet roads and slippery sections.

“City of Vernon snow clearing equipment and personnel are ready for the season,” said Ian Adkins, manager of roads, drainage and airport. “When we have a snow or ice event, our crews clear roads, lanes and cul-de-sacs on a priority basis, according to the City’s Snow and Ice Control Policy.”

Priority one roads are arterials, collectors, bus routes, school zones and selected problem areas. Priority two roads are all remaining roads except lanes and cul-de-sacs, and priority three roads are lanes and cul-de-sacs.

The city says each snow and ice event is different. Depending on the length of the event, it could take crews up to 72 hours to cover all areas of the city once the snow has stopped falling. If snow continues to fall, crews may have to return to priority one routes to keep the city moving.

Residents are reminded that sidewalks adjacent to their properties are their responsibility.

When shoveling sidewalks and driveways, residents are asked not to pile snow on travel lanes, storm drains, fire hydrants or bus pickup/drop-off areas, as these create issues for travel and safety concerns for the community.

READ MORE: Snowfall warning for Coquihalla, Connector and Hwy 3

READ MORE: Warmest October ever in the Okanagan but temperatures now expected to drop: Expert

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

SnowVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. long-term care residents, family promised greater input with new councils
Next story
B.C. massage therapist who sexually touched patients handed 15-year ban, hefty fines

Just Posted

City of Kelowna snow removal crews are ready to jump into action. (File)
City of Kelowna prepared as snow is in the forecast

(Photo - Kelowna Curling Club)
Learn to curl at the Kelowna Curling Club

Kelowna City Hall. (Capital News file photo)
New Kelowna city council to be sworn-in Nov. 7

Kelowna Karate and Fitness Owner and Head Instructor and adult male division winner Paul Atkin, junior female division winner Kaela Linsdell, and junior male division winner Tyson Cragg (left to right) won eight of the 34 gold medals the group of athletes brought home (Photo - Kelowna Karate and Fitness)
Kelowna Karate and Fitness dominates dojo at Western Canadian Championships