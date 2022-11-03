Vernon braces for first snowfall

Snow is in the forecast in the North Okanagan Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, and the city is encouraging drivers and residents to be prepared for winter conditions. (Pixabay photo)

As the temperature drops in the North Okanagan, Environment Canada is forecasting rain showers Thursday afternoon, changing to wet snow overnight. With snow in the forecast over the weekend and into next week, it’s time to brace for winter conditions.

The City of Vernon is asking motorists to slow down, drive according to conditions, allow more time to reach their destinations and have patience while navigating wet roads and slippery sections.

“City of Vernon snow clearing equipment and personnel are ready for the season,” said Ian Adkins, manager of roads, drainage and airport. “When we have a snow or ice event, our crews clear roads, lanes and cul-de-sacs on a priority basis, according to the City’s Snow and Ice Control Policy.”

Priority one roads are arterials, collectors, bus routes, school zones and selected problem areas. Priority two roads are all remaining roads except lanes and cul-de-sacs, and priority three roads are lanes and cul-de-sacs.

The city says each snow and ice event is different. Depending on the length of the event, it could take crews up to 72 hours to cover all areas of the city once the snow has stopped falling. If snow continues to fall, crews may have to return to priority one routes to keep the city moving.

Residents are reminded that sidewalks adjacent to their properties are their responsibility.

When shoveling sidewalks and driveways, residents are asked not to pile snow on travel lanes, storm drains, fire hydrants or bus pickup/drop-off areas, as these create issues for travel and safety concerns for the community.

READ MORE: Snowfall warning for Coquihalla, Connector and Hwy 3

READ MORE: Warmest October ever in the Okanagan but temperatures now expected to drop: Expert

Brendan Shykora

SnowVernon