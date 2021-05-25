Hot Dog Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star Stephanie Thor and her dog Bailey are joined by another dog as they cool off at Kin Beach Thursday afternoon. Vernon has been having a hot streak with record-breaking temperatures.

Vernon beach gone to the dogs

Trial summer will see Rex and Rover make a splash at Kin

Dogs are making a splash at Kin Beach.

The Vernon hot spot will see dogs allowed, on-leash, for a trial run this summer. Rex and Rover will be allowed at the park and sandy shores starting June 25 until Oct. 15, 2021.

The city will spend up to $2,000 for the installation of signage and a pet waste bag dispenser.

A dog park is proposed at the north end of Kin, but until that happens the city is testing the waters to see how this plan unfolds.

READ MORE: City of Vernon looking to create dog beach on Okanagan Lake

But not everyone is hooked on the idea.

“I don’t think we need dogs on Kin Beach. We need to leave some areas for the residents to enjoy,” Coun. Dalvir Nahal said at the Tuesday, May 25 council meeting.

She’s concerned about the condition of the park and beach, which is already saturated with animal waste.

“Between the geese poop and dog poop it is disgusting walking in that park,” Nahal said.

While she is a dog owner, Nahal said it’s usually a select few who don’t pick up after their pets and ruin it for everyone else.

Coun. Akbal Mund was also contacted by residents who aren’t interested in sharing the beach with animals.

“Not everybody wants to deal with dogs all the time,” Mund said, suggesting that Lakeshore Park be a non-dog designated area.

Dogs were historically allowed on the southern stretch of the beach owned by the Okanagan Indian Band. But even before OKIB and the Regional District of North Okanagan collaborated to establish the trail at the beach, dogs have been banned from the sand.

The pilot program will be reviewed after the summer.

READ MORE: Dog owners now need to leash up on Enderby Riverwalk

Most Read