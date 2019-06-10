Ken Mather won second prize in the Lieutenant-Governor’s Medal for Historical Writing 2018

Vernon author awarded for book on the Okanagan Trail

Ken Mather placed second in the British Columbia Historical Federation Historical Writing competition

A Vernon author is being awarded by the British Columbia Historical Federation Historical Writing (BCHF).

Ken Mather won second prize in the Lieutenant-Governor’s Medal for Historical Writing 2018 and $1500, for Trail North: The Okanagan Trail of 1858-68 and its Origins in British Columbia and Washington.

The award celebrates books that make significant contributions to the historical literature of British Columbia.

Mather received his prize on June 8, at the Book Awards Gala at the Native Sons Hall in Courtenay as part of the BCHF Annual Conference.

First place went to Tyler McCreary for Shared Histories: Witsuwit’en-Settler Relations in Smithers, British Columbia, 1913 – 1973.

In third was Veronica Strong-Boag for The Last Suffragist Standing: The Life and Times of Laura Marshall Jamieson.

A community history award was also given out to Bruce Rohnfor the S.S. Minto: The Arrow Lakes Longest Serving Sternwheeler.

READ MORE: A look back in time: A Greyhound saga

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ottawa passes law that bans whale and dolphin captivity
Next story
VIDEO: Andrew Scheer says Canada’s treatment of Indigenous women not a ‘genocide’

Just Posted

Lake Country mother in semifinals of Maxim Cover Girl contest

Jessica Jewels currently sits at second place in her bracket of the semifinals

Huntsfield Green Becomes West Kelowna’s First FireSmart Canada Community

FireSmart homes and neighbourhoods let firefighters concentrate on fighting wildfires

Man arrested after allegedly attacking multiple people at Okanagan Sikh Temple

RCMP say the alleged assault isn’t believed to be religiously motivated

Ogopogo swim team sweeps the podium in Revelstoke

The first meet of the season under new head coach, Cam Feil, was a success

Vehicle wheels tampered with again in West Kelowna

Another West Kelowna resident reported their vehicle had been tampered with overnight

Police investigate Osoyoos boating accident leaving two men dead

Witnesses said they heard a crash and debris in the water

Canfor’s B.C. sawmills shutting down for another 2-6 weeks

All but one curtailing production due to poor lumber economics

Likely first targets of plastics ban? Styrofoam takeout boxes and straws

The process to implement a federal ban on a product usually taking two to four years

Fans pumped for potentially championship-clinching Raptors game tonight

It’s the first time a Canadian team has had a chance at winning the NBA finals

Genocide against Indigenous women and girls ‘obvious,’ says chief commissioner

Andrew Scheer rejection that conclusion from the inquiry

Mother dog, 9 puppies dumped in sealed box at northern B.C. landfill: SPCA

Puppies will be available for adoption at seven weeks old

Kiefer Sutherland asks Doug Ford to stop using grandfather Tommy Douglas’s name

‘After all, I knew Tommy Douglas and you sir, are no Tommy Douglas’

B.C. teen heartbroken after thieves poison his beehive

Mom says she can’t understand why someone would kill bees for no apparent reason

Couples struggling to conceive are better off not smoking pot: Canadian doctor

Large studies on whether cannabis use is linked to reduced fertility are needed

Most Read