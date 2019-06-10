Vernon author awarded for book on the Okanagan Trail

Ken Mather placed second in the British Columbia Historical Federation Historical Writing competition

Ken Mather won second prize in the Lieutenant-Governor’s Medal for Historical Writing 2018

A Vernon author is being awarded by the British Columbia Historical Federation Historical Writing (BCHF).

Ken Mather won second prize in the Lieutenant-Governor’s Medal for Historical Writing 2018 and $1500, for Trail North: The Okanagan Trail of 1858-68 and its Origins in British Columbia and Washington.

The award celebrates books that make significant contributions to the historical literature of British Columbia.

Mather received his prize on June 8, at the Book Awards Gala at the Native Sons Hall in Courtenay as part of the BCHF Annual Conference.

First place went to Tyler McCreary for Shared Histories: Witsuwit’en-Settler Relations in Smithers, British Columbia, 1913 – 1973.

In third was Veronica Strong-Boag for The Last Suffragist Standing: The Life and Times of Laura Marshall Jamieson.

A community history award was also given out to Bruce Rohnfor the S.S. Minto: The Arrow Lakes Longest Serving Sternwheeler.

READ MORE: A look back in time: A Greyhound saga

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.