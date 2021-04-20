Vernon Aquatic Centre’s waterslide reopens

The Vernon Aquatic Centre’s waterslide has reopened after being closed March 26 for repairs. (City of Vernon - photo)

A popular attraction at the Vernon Aquatic Centre is back in operation.

The waterslide has reopened for use after being closed March 26 when a potential hazard was identified during a routine inspection.

“Aquatic environments are tough on steel structures,” said Greater Vernon Recreation Services manager of aquatics Gary Lefebvre. “Our maintenance team has done an excellent job of maintaining the waterslide, which has been serving our community for almost 30 years. The safety of our patrons and staff is paramount, so as part of the recent maintenance process to address the concern, recreation services engaged a structural engineer to assess the platform and stairs, and identify what work needed to take place.”

Over the past few weeks, repairs have been made to match the structural engineer’s recommendations and recreation services have received confirmation that the slide remains safe and is ready to be reopened for use.

The waterslide is available to be enjoyed during leisure and public swims.

“We know many of our patrons love to zip down the waterslide when they visit the pool, so we thank everyone for their patience and understanding while this work was being completed,” said Lefebvre.

