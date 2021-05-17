Vernon applies to rope off designated swimming area at Hurlburt Park

Beach and buoys up for Transportation Ministry consideration

The City of Vernon has submitted an application to the Transportation Ministry to install floats attached to a rope and buoys around a public beach and swim area. (City of Vernon)

Vernon may be adding buoys around a dedicated swim area at Hurlburt Park.

The City of Vernon has submitted an application to the Transportation Ministry, pursuant to the Canadian Navigable Waters Act.

Comments regarding the effects of this work on marine navigation can be sent through the Common Project Search website under the NPP File Number 2021-503927 or mailed to Navigation Protection Program – #820-800 Burrard St., Vancouver BC, V6Z 2J8.

Comments will only be considered if they are in writing and received no more than 30 days after the publication of last notice.

READ MORE: Lavington-bred cocker spaniel to strut stuff at Westminster Kennel Club

READ MORE: VIDEO: Heritage Minute marks 100th anniversary of work to discover insulin

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.