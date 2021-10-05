Vernon and Lumby schools added to COVID-19 exposures

Local area now has 6 schools reported by Interior Health

Two more schools have been added to the growing list of those potentially exposed to COVID-19.

Lumby’s J.W. Inglis Elementary and Vernon Christian School were added to Interior Health’s exposure list Tuesday, Oct. 5. The Christian School exposure took place Sept. 28 and 29 while the Lumby school exposure took place Sept. 27 and 29.

They have joined W.L. Seaton Secondary, Cherryville Elementary, Ellison Elementary and St. James with potential exposures. Cherryville is also reporting additional potential exposures on Sept. 27 and 28.

While there are six in the area, it is a far cry from the 21 in the Central Okanagan.

READ MORE: 39% of Central Okanagan public schools potentially exposed to COVID-19

There are nine schools in the North Okanagan-Shuswap listed, including M.C. Beattie Elementary, Grindrod, Len Wood Middle School and Pleasant Valley Secondary.

READ MORE: Vernon schools transitioning all students to wearing masks by end of week

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusSchools