Recreation services director Doug Ross gives guests at a pop-up information booth the facts about Vernon’s proposed Active Living Centre Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Vernon affords city new active living centre

Referendum passes for $121 M facility borrowing

A majority of Vernon residents are prepared to pay for a new active living centre.

The referendum for borrowing up to $121 million over 30 years for earned 5,021 votes in favour, compared to 3,282 no votes in the 2022 general election.

That means that the City of Vernon can go ahead with the borrowing bylaw for funds to begin the process of the new facility, to be constructed at the former Kin Racetrack land.

The mayor elect, Victor Cumming, is thrilled with the reults.

The city will provide further information regarding the Active Living Centre project and the result of the referendum on Monday, Oct. 17.

A total of 8,677 voters turned out to the polls in Vernon this year, representing 24.4 per cent of eligible voters. In 2018, voter turnout in Vernon was 29.6 per cent.

READ MORE: Victor victorious in Vernon

READ MORE: Coldstream referendum passes, 4 incumbents in

