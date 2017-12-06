Peace producer Rick Dugdale, a native of Enderby, standing at the World War 2 army camp set. Photo credit: Barry Gerding/Black Press

Vernon a movie substitute for Italy

WW II morality tale Peace currenty filming in Okanagan

An Enderby connection to the Hollywood movie industry continues to generate economic benefits for the Okanagan Valley.

Producer Rick Dugdale has returned home to the Okanagan to film another movie, this time a World War II morality tale Peace.

Based on the best selling novel by Richard Bausch, Academy Award winning director Robert Port is both the screenwriter and director of this action thriller, a meditation on human nature and war and the experience of combat.

Dugdale previously produced the film Blackway, starring Anthony Hopkins and Ray Liotta, shot in the North Okanagan, and says he is constantly fielding calls in Hollywood about what the Okanagan has to offer for movie location potential.

Related: Movie-making keeps Dugdale hopping

Peace is the story of four American soldiers set on the grueling ascent of an Italian mountainside in the closing days of WW II in 1944, haunted by their evil sergeant’s cold-blooded murder of a young woman and relying on an old Italian man of uncertain loyalties as their guide.

The cast includes Alexander Ludwig (Vikings Swerve, Hunger Games, Blackway), Sam Keeley (The Cured, In The Heart Of The Sea) and long-time Italian actor Franco Nero.

“It’s a pretty difficult shoot in that the film takes place in winter, so you are shooting outside in the cold and there is a lot of night filming as well,” he said. “From a weather perspective, the cast and crew are living the story and that brings something else to the production as well.”

Filming took place in Vernon this week over three days on Mission Road near the Allan Brooks Nature Centre, where a vacant field was turned into an army camp, authentic to the last detail circa 1944.

Filming will continue at locations in Coldstream, Kelowna and Predator Ridge over the next month.

Rodney Goodchild, a Vernon resident for the past 11 years, worked as a soldier extra for the army camp scenes.

“I heard about the call for movie extras in the Vernon Morningstar about a month ago, applied and they gave me a call and said are you free on these days,” Goodchild said.

“I am one of about 20 extras working on these scenes. I have been in the trenches, carrying guns walking through camp, got to drive a jeep, carried empty boxes that we are supposed to show are real heavy, which is harder (to portray) than it looks.”

Goodchild described his first experience on a movie set as like being in a circus.

“Some people are really busy and others appear to be doing nothing, then those people become busy and the others are not. It’s a constant flurry of activity.”

Goodchild, who is currently unemployed, joked about this as his potential start to an acting career.

“It’s my first movie but you never know, it could be the start of something huge. But it’s been a fun thing to do.”

Port, who won his Oscar in 2003 for directing Twin Towers in the best documentary-short subject category, said he first heard about Bausch’s book in an article about its pending release in the New York Times.

“Without having read the book, just reading that article about it was enough for me to want to get the movie rights option on it,” Port recalled in a break between scene set-ups on Wednesday.

“It took about two to three months to get the deal finalized but the story just resonated with me at the time.”

He collaborated for advice on the screenplay with Bausch, who was expected to visit the set during the shooting.

“It’s a morality story that I think is still relevant to soldiers today,” he said.

Dugdale was in the midst of producing an ambitious new trilogy Intrigo starring Ben Kingsley for 20th Century Fox when he and Port were discussing locations to shoot Peace. Dugdale and Port both came here last year to scout potential filming sites.

“I haven’t been home much the last two years, with filming Intrigo in Europe from April to September in multiple countries across Europe with a three-week break in June, then coming here to start on Peace.”

Related: Enderby excited about movie production

And while home for Dugdale is in Los Angeles, his house is in an evacuation alert area near one of the multiple California wildfires currently burning out of control.

While he is happy to be working near his hometown of Enderby, where his mom Louise still works at the municipal hall, and be able to spend Christmas with her, Dugdale says the Okanagan’s geography remains a draw for filmmakers, coupled with B.C.’s tax credit incentives and the strength of the U.S. dollar against our Loonie.

While the Okanagan won’t ever rival the draw of Vancouver because of the filmmaking need often for a large metropolitan centre, he says the Hollywood connection to the Okanagan still has potential to grow bigger.

“As an industry, we have a 11 multiplier effect, so for every dollar we spend, it creates $11 of economic benefits,” said Dugdale, citing an example of trickle-down economics.

“And we are a green industry. We come to a location, film and we leave everything behind just as we found it.”

Dugdale said post-production on Peace will be done in Sweden with the film expected to make its debut at film festivals starting in late 2018 or 2019.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@BarryGerding
barry.gerding@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Alexander Ludwig on the set for movie Peace filming across the Okanagan until Dec. 23. Photo credit: Carmen Weld/Black Press

Previous story
Vegpro invests $60 million into Coldstream

Just Posted

Vegpro invests $60 million into Coldstream

Quebec-based company purchasing Coldstream Ranch land for production

Stakes are high for the wine industry

Supreme court hears arguments for limiting interprovincial trade in wine and other spirits

Kelowna, West Kelowna asking for one-third of pot revenues

West Kelowna to initiate a letter-writing campaign to press for money from province

Kelowna Lotto winner thought he’d won a small prize, but then…

Man stunned to learn he won $16.7 million on Lotto 6/49

GoFundMe started for Lake Country couple who lost home in fire

On Nov. 30, Shianne Etzerza and Felipe Burtch lost their Oyama home in a fire

Organ recipients say thank you at KGH

The annual Operation Popcorn thanks hospital staff for the work they do supporting organ donation

Vegpro invests $60 million into Coldstream

Quebec-based company purchasing Coldstream Ranch land for production

This flu season nothing to sneeze at

Concerns that this year’s flu shot may not be all that effective

B.C. not meeting women’s rights as established by UN: report card

Annual report card released by West Coast LEAF says the province is missing targets in UN conference

Summerland Fall Fair to proceed in 2018

Agricultural fair to return following three-year hiatus

YouTube Canada Reveals the top videos of 2017

From a sea lion that got a bit too frisky to a toddler stealing popcorn from Prince Harry - we watched it all

VIDEO: Giving the gifts of whale snot, prosthetic eyes and formula

Snot samples are collected from humpback whales by flying a small drone near their blower

Rogers considers selling Toronto Blue Jays

Company says sale could free up capital for its main communications businesses

Christmas plea for information on missing Shuswap woman

Nicole Bell’s parents only want one thing for Christmas and they’re hoping the public can help

Most Read