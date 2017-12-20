Verdict expected in ex-Mountie Tim Shields’ sexual assault trial Wednesday

Former RCMP spokesperson was charged with one count of sexual assault

A judge is expected to hand down the verdict in the sexual assault trial of a former RCMP spokesperson on Wednesday morning.

Tim Shields was charged with one count of sexual assault in 2016 and has been on trial at provincial court in Vancouver since June of this year.

He has pleaded not guilty.

The complainant, whose name is covered by a publication ban, was a civillian employee of the RCMP at the time of the alleged assault.

At the centre of the case is a sexual encounter in a RCMP headquarters bathroom sometime in 2009.

Although neither Crown nor defence can agree on an exact date, both sides agree that the encounter happened.

Where they differ is on if it was consensual.

Crown has alleged that Shields took advantaged of his role as the complainant’s supervisor to grope and kiss her in the bathroom.

Shields’ defence has claimed that the encounter was consensual and a natural result of a “flirtatious” relationship between the two.

