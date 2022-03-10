Crash at Dilworth and Highway 97. (Jordy Cunningham / Capital News)

Crash at Dilworth and Highway 97. (Jordy Cunningham / Capital News)

Vehicles towed after crash on Highway 97 in Kelowna

Traffic is backed up in the area of Highway 97 and Dilworth Drive

A two-vehicle collision has closed two lanes of Highway 97 southbound at Dilworth Drive.

A car and an SUV collided just before 3 p.m., Thursday.

Both vehicles will have to be towed from the scene as debris scatters the highway. A median sign was also knocked to the ground.

Paramedics tended to those involved in the crash, however, no one was taken to hospital.

Traffic is backed up on Highway 97 headed towards downtown Kelowna.

