Vehicle thefts prompt plea from Salmon Arm RCMP

Public asked to help by removing valuables and keys, locking vehicles up

Salmon Arm RCMP are asking for the public’s help in addressing a recent spate of thefts of, and from, vehicles.

On Tuesday, Sept. 17, Staff Sgt. Scott West reported police have seen an upswing in instances of thefts of vehicles, as well as thefts from vehicles. He commented, “would-be thieves have been prowling in the nighttime hours and entering vehicles that are, in most cases, left unlocked,” adding vehicles with keys left in them have been reported stolen.

In a Thursday, Sept. 19 follow-up, West reports keys were left in 50 per cent of all vehicles stolen in Salmon Arm over the past month, and well over 50 per cent of all reported thefts from vehicles involved unlocked cars and trucks.

Read more: RCMP investigating thefts from Shuswap mail boxes

Read more: Salmon Arm RCMP see upswing in thefts of, and from, vehicles

Read more: Shuswap RCMP officers make arrest in string of thefts

West said Salmon Arm RCMP have stepped up patrols, and asks the public to do their part by removing keys and valuables (laptops, purses, wallets, money, sunglasses, etc.) from vehicles, and locking vehicles up.

“The substantial time the police and staff spend in processing these reports is time that could be spent actually looking for the criminals prowling neighbourhoods in the early morning hours and at night or working on major investigations,” said West.

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter