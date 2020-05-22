(Black Press Media files)

Vehicle thefts increase, break and enters decrease in Penticton

Statistics from RCMP show changing crime trends in South Okanagan and Similkameen

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, police in the South Okanagan and Similkameen remain busy responding to crime in the region.

During the pandemic, police are continuing to conduct their patrols and respond to crimes, although front counter service at the detachments has been closed to the public.

At the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen meeting on May 21, RCMP Superintendent Brian Hunter presented statistics from January to March, 2020.

In Penticton, the number of residential break and enters dropped by 47 per cent when compared with the same period in 2019, with 24 incidents instead of 45.

READ ALSO: Harsh policing and big fines don’t make people safer from COVID-19: criminologists

READ ALSO: BC RCMP celebrate National Police Week with interactive opportunity

Business break and enters rose slightly, from 71 in the first three months of 2019 to 76 in the first three months of this year. This represents a seven per cent increase.

Other break and enters in Penticton dropped by 16 per cent, with 31 incidents reported in the first three months of this year, compared with 37 in the same period a year earlier.

While the number of break and enters was down, vehicle thefts and thefts from vehicles both increased significantly.

There were 74 vehicle thefts in Penticton from January to March, a 35 per cent increase from the 55 vehicle thefts reported in the first three months of 2019.

Police also received 223 reports of thefts from vehicles, a 45 per cent increase from the 154 incidents during the same period in 2019.

In Summerland, the number of business break and enters rose significantly, with 21 incidents reported in the first three months of 2020, compared with four in the same period in 2019. This is an increase of 425 per cent.

Hunter said the increase was the result of a series of incidents at the Summerland landfill.

Violent crimes against persons increased by 96 per cent, from 23 in the first three months of 2019 to 45 in the same period of this year.

In Princeton, thefts from vehicles and business break and enters both showed decreases in the first quarter of this year. The number of vehicle thefts increased from two in 2019 to three in the same period this year.

The number of violent crimes against persons in Princeton rose by 21 per cent, from 33 in the first three months of 2019 to 40 in the same period this year.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

PoliceRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Only British Columbians allowed to camp in provincial parks this summer amid COVID-19
Next story
B.C. traveller fined $1,000 for not following mandatory social-isolation rules

Just Posted

‘Full recovery will take up to three years’: Kelowna International Airport

Kelowna International Airport’s domestic and international flights have drastically dropped since the pandemic began

Further details about Kelowna’s patio expansion proposal revealed

Kelowna mayor announced the proposed closure of Bernard Avenue to pedestrian-only access on Thursday

Emergency funding available for Central Okanagan charities

Charities supporting COVID-19 response can have access to the emergency funding

Collision at Highway 97 and Commonwealth Road near Lake Country

The collision happened around 2:55 p.m.

Millennials hardest hit by COVID-19 in Interior Health

Statistics for Interior Health show ages 30-39 make up largest portion of cases

Only British Columbians allowed to camp in provincial parks this summer amid COVID-19

The residency restriction matches similar initiatives by Alta. and Sask.

Princeton man taken down at gun point in town’s core

Suspect later released, had air-soft pistol in his pants

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

RCMP use spike belts to stop trio in crime spree spanning from Calgary to Hope

Two charged after alleged car-jacking, shoplifting and high speed driving from Alberta to Hope, B.C.

VIDEO: Brief tornado tears through Vancouver Island neighbourhood

Footage captures moment trampoline is lifted and dropped down the street

B.C. traveller fined $1,000 for not following mandatory social-isolation rules

RCMP have had to follow up with more than 2,000 home visits to ensure COVID-19 law being followed

VIDEO: WorkSafe BC increases inspections by 50% as businesses reopen

Random inspections are to ensure businesses follow COVID-19 guidelines, requirements from health officials

B.C. records 12 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

One positive test at Agassiz federal correction facility

Canadians’ frustration mounts over lack of refunds for flights cancelled during pandemic

A trio of petitions with more than 77,000 signatures are calling for full refunds to be implemented

Most Read