Vehicle stolen after break-in at Lake Country home

RCMP are asking the public for any information about the whereabouts of the vehicle

Police are searching for a suspect and a stolen vehicle in the wake of an interrupted residential break and enter to a home in Lake Country.

On Dec. 17 at 6:07 a.m., Lake Country RCMP received a report of a break and enter to a residence located in a subdivision off Carrs Landing Road. Police have learned that the homeowners were awakened to an unknown suspect unlawfully inside their home. One of the homeowners confronted the intruder who brandished a weapon.

“After being confronted, the masked suspect allegedly fled from the home, driving the owners white 2016 Lexus CT200 sedan,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Thankfully none of the residents of the home were injured during the confrontation.”

Lake Country RCMP are being supported, in their still ongoing investigation, by the Kelowna Regional Detachment’s Integrated Forensic Identification Services (IFIS). Forensic specialists conducted an examination of the scene today for physical evidence.

If you spot the white 2016 Lexus CT200, which was bearing British Columbia licence plates CV777V at the time of the theft, you are advised not to approach the vehicle or its occupants and call your local police immediately.

The Lake Country RCMP are asking anyone with video surveillance of Carrs Landing Road between McCreight Road and Gable Road, or any information that may assist our investigators, to contact the Lake Country RCMP Detachment at 250-766-2288. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

