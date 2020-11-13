Vehicle spins out on Highway 97 south of Vernon

UPDATE: 10:47 a.m.
One person is reportedly in the care of BC Ambulance Services following a vehicle incident on the highway.
Contractor road crews are on scene with Vernon North Okanagan RCMP to clear the road and control traffic.
ORIGINAL:
Vernon emergency crews are responding to a vehicle incident on Highway 97 south of the city Friday, Nov. 13.
A single-vehicle has reportedly spun out and gone off the roadway in between Westridge and Vista roads.
The incident occurred just before 10:30 a.m.
The early morning snowfall has left roads slippery and covered in compact snow in portions.
A multi-vehicle collision closed Highway 97 in Lake Country for more than an hour while emergency crews and police investigated the roadway was cleared.
More information to come.
