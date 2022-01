A car smashed through the front window of a building on Lakeshore Road

A car smashed into the front of a building on Lakeshore Road Monday morning.

The incident happened at 4600 Lakeshore Road just before 10 a.m.

The car appeared to lurch forward into a liquor store in a shopping complex.

According to an employee the store will be closed until the window can be fixed.

Vehicle into building. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)

