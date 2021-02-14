Aim Roads put out this funny meme to remind people that their sanders will be out today all over the roads in the Okangan so don’t stand near them when they are at work.

Aim Roads put out this funny meme to remind people that their sanders will be out today all over the roads in the Okangan so don’t stand near them when they are at work.

Vehicle slips on ice, slams into new Highway 97 cement barriers Saturday night

AIM Roads reminds people they have their sanders out using funny Sanders meme

Dashcam video captured a vehicle sliding out of control on Highway 97 and slamming into the new barriers installed between Penticton and Summerland Saturday night. It’s unknown what resulted in that crash but it was indicative of the icy road conditions on that highway Saturday.

Highway 97 between Penticton and Summerland was particularly icy Saturday night, resulting in several vehicles in the ditch or sliding on black ice.

The video posted to a Penticton page shows the vehicle spinning out on Highway 97 near Summerland around 11 p.m. and slamming into the new cement barriers. Without those barriers, that driver would have driven right into oncoming traffic.

Genadiy Selivanov’s dash cam caught this vehicle sliding out of control and slamming into the new barriers installed between Penticton and Summerland.

Genadiy Selivanov’s dash cam caught this vehicle sliding out of control and slamming into the new barriers installed between Penticton and Summerland.

The temperatures Saturday night were still hovering around -10 degrees Celsius so there appears to be more black ice on the roads.

AIM Roads was awarded a 10-year contract by the Ministry of Transportation in 2019 to provide highway infrastructure maintenance and service solutions for the South Okanagan and Okanagan-Shuswap service areas. Last year, residents of Penticton and Summerland were highly critical of their maintenance of Highway 97 during snow storms.

AIM Roads put out a tweet yesterday saying they will be sanding the roads last night and today (Sunday), asking drivers to stay clear of their sanding trucks. In the tweet, they showed three Bernie Sanders standing too close to the road as a funny way to get your attention.

UPDATE – #BCHwy97 Vehicle incident SB between Wharf St and Sage Mesa Dr just south of #SummerlandBC. Emergency vehicles on scene. Assessment in progress. Right lane closed. Next update time Sat Feb 13 at 6:00 PM

READ MORE: Avalanch kills one skier

READ ALSO: Ice volcanoes erupt on Okanagan Lake

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. couple celebrating nearly 70 years of Valentine’s
Next story
Magnitude 3.9 earthquake shakes Banff; no reports of damage

Just Posted

North Okanagan—Shuswap MP Mel Arnold has given the government a failing grade on its handling of the COVID-19 vaccines. (Contributed)
North Okanagan-Shuswap MP gives government failing grade on vaccine handling

Mel Arnold said Justin Trudeau’s failures have resulted in 213,000 lost jobs in January

The Vernon Winter Carnival’s Drive-Thru Ice Park helps wrap up the 61st annual Vernon Winter Carnival Sunday, Feb. 14. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Last day of Vernon Winter Carnival

61st annual Carnival spirit has been present despite lack of live events due to COVID

A summary of bylaw enforcement in the North Okanagan in 2020 has been presented to the Regional District Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (Vernon Morning Star file)
2020 bylaw enforcement in North Okanagan summarized

Homeless camps, aggressive dogs, noise complaints kept bylaw enforcement officers busy last year

Vernon’s BX Press Cidery is proposing to add a new outdoor patio and indoor lounge, pending public input and approval from the regional district. (BX Press photo)
Vernon cidery hopes to add outdoor patio, new indoor lounge

BX Press Cidery is adapting to COVID-19 business models, but RDNO says public input needed first

Recipients of two Vernon Winter Carnival Scholarships were awarded Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (Wayne Emde photo)
Vernon grad students’ essays earn Winter Carnival scholarships

The two students each received $500 out of 19 entrants

Ellen Yun loads Valentine’s Day gifts for her mom, sister and brother in-laws, nephew and her two children Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, outside a Chicago area grocery store. Yun said she had shopped for her husband earlier. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
A bleak Valentine’s Day in 2021, lovers find hope in roses, vaccines

People searching for ways to celebrate love amid heartache and isolation from the COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C., Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Judge questions court role in managing health orders banning church gatherings

The court is ‘rather ill equipped’ to second-guess health decisions by experts equipped to make them

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A person sits under an umbrella as snow falls in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, February 13, 2021. A snowfall warning is in effect for much of Metro Vancouver, with five to 10 centimetres expected over the course of the day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
2nd snow storm forecast to hit south coast of B.C.

The storm comes on the heels of one that hit the region Saturday

Banff National Park (Wikimedia Commons)
Magnitude 3.9 earthquake shakes Banff; no reports of damage

It says the quake was ‘lightly felt’

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Photo MCG
Valentine’s Day is a cruelty

From a matrimonial perspective I blew the Valentine’s Day gig early on.

AIM Roads put this meme together to remind people that the sanders are out and to give them some room. Highway 97 saw several vehicles slide into the ditch or crash because of black ice Saturday night.
Vehicle slips on ice, slams into new Highway 97 cement barriers Saturday night

AIM Roads reminds people they have their sanders out using funny Sanders meme

Vancouver Canucks’ Jordie Benn, from left to right, Quinn Hughes, Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, of Sweden, and J.T. Miller celebrate Hughes’ goal against the Calgary Flames during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks snap 6-game losing skid with 3-1 victory over Calgary

Myers scores winner for Vancouver

Most Read