Penticton RCMP investigating vehicle into a hotel and later ditched. (Black Press file photo)

Penticton RCMP investigating vehicle into a hotel and later ditched. (Black Press file photo)

Vehicle seized after colliding into Penticton hotel, attempting to run over a bystander

Suspect has not been caught but police say it is an isolated incident

Penticton RCMP has seized a vehicle following a collision into a local hotel and a report that the driver attempted to run over a bystander on Friday morning, Jan. 13.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., a vehicle crashed into a hotel on Riverside Drive, causing significant damage. The vehicle fled the scene.

“Our officers’ initial response was large given the report of the vehicle allegedly attempting to run someone over,” said Const. Dayne Lyons, Penticton RCMP media relations officer.

Later in the day, investigators located the suspect vehicle abandoned outside the city. It has been seized by police for investigation.

“The investigation is ongoing as police comb through recovered evidence, surveillance footage, and witness statements,” said Lyons.

The investigation has progressed significantly and is ongoing, he added. Police can confirm that there were no injuries sustained by the bystander and that it was an isolated incident.

READ MORE: Stabbing victim’s named released

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimePenticton

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
CUPE Central Okanagan school support staff vote 99% in favour of strike action
Next story
Kelowna man charged with Rutland murder back in court

Just Posted

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray was before Kelowna council Jan. 16 asking support for Bill C-283. (@TracyGrayKLC/Twitter)
Kelowna council backs MP’s private bill to ‘end revolving door’

(Black Press file photo)
10-year tax break for rental-only developments in Kelowna

Crash off Highway 97. (Dean’a Grebinski/ FacebooK)
Crash on 97 near Beaver Lake Road in Lake Country

Saeed Abbas. (RCMP/Submitted)
Break-and-enter suspect caught red-handed