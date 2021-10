First responders arrive to scene off Highway 97

A vehicle has rolled near the Vernon cadet camp off Highway 97 Friday afternoon.

Reports came in of the incident shortly before 2 p.m. Oct. 21.

There is no word yet on the cause or extent of injuries.

More to come.

READ MORE: Man arrested in early morning assault in Vernon

READ MORE: Creek assessments underway in Vernon next week

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.