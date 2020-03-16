DriveBC, Highway 97C near Pennask Summit.

Vehicle rollover on Highway 97C near West Kelowna

The incident happened Monday about 8:30 p.m. near Pennask Summit

UPDATE: 8:56 p.m.

There are reports that BC Ambulance has called off the advanced life support unit, as the occupants of the vehicle appear to have only minor injuires.

———

There are reports of a single vehicle roll over crash about Highway 97C, with reports someone may have been ejected from the car.

The incident occurred about 33 km from West Kelowna near Pennask Summit.

Rescue engine 31 from West Kelowna, BC Ambulance and an advanced life support unit were called the scene about 8:30 p.m Monday.

DriveBC is not reporting any closures for the area.

More to come.

READ MORE: Crews rescue injured hiker at West Kelowna trail

