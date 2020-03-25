Vehicle rollover on Highway 33 in Black Mountain

A two vehicle crash was reported about 3:30 p.m., Wednesday in Kelowna

Emergency crews are on scene of a two vehicle collision on Highway 33.

A vehicle flipped onto its side and is blocked two lanes of the highway.

The incident happened just after 3:30 p.m., Wednesday near Garner Road in the Black Mountain area.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt in the incident.

Traffic is stopped headed towards Joe Rich, however the road is open for those driving to Kelowna.

More to come.

Highway 33 heading to Big White blocked due to a rollover. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/DgUKYzkxP2 — michael rodriguez, but a little farther away (@MichaelRdrguez) March 25, 2020

