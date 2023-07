Kelowna RCMP is thanking the public for its help

The Ford Freestar involved in a hit and run on July 16, 2023. (Kelowna RCMP)

The Ford Freestar van involved in a hit-and-run in Kelowna on July 16 has been located.

Kelowna RCMP is thanking the public for its assistance with the investigation.

The vehicle struck a cyclist on Enterprise Way. The driver got out of the vehicle, spoke to a witness, then returned to the drivers seat and left the scene.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

