Vehicle lands in ditch off highway north of Lake Country

Winter driving conditions led a vehicle into the ditch off Highway 97 north of Lake Country Wednesday afternoon.
The crash occurred near Pelmewash Parkway and Gatzke Road. The RCMP attended the scene and firefighters reportedly left the scene and headed towards Vernon with lights flashing.
No details on potential injuries are available at this time. The Lake Country Calendar has reached out to the RCMP for more information.
Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com