Slippery conditions send vehicle into tree on Cooper Road near Orchard Park

A single-vehicle that crashed into a tree outside Orchard Park Shopping Centre is slowing traffic on Cooper Road.

One lane of Cooper Road headed towards Highway 97 remains closed as the vehicle waits to be towed.

Fire crews said the vehicle slid through the intersection due to icy conditions.

Crews responded to the crash around 11:07 a.m. No injuries were reported on the scene.

