The approximate location of a vehicle incident that closed Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm on Nov. 2, 2021. (DriveBC image)

Vehicle incident west of Salmon Arm closes Highway 1 in both directions

DriveBC reporting no detour available

Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm was closed Tuesday morning, Nov. 2, due to a vehicle collision.

The incident occurred on the highway near the Tappen Valley Road intersection. According to an 8:54 a.m. report from DriveBC, an assessment is in progress and no detour is available.

Icy conditions were reported on roads throughout the North Okanagan-Shuswap on Tuesday morning.

Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net
