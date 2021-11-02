Vehicle incident west of Salmon Arm closes Highway 1 in both directions

The approximate location of a vehicle incident that closed Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm on Nov. 2, 2021. (DriveBC image)

Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm was closed Tuesday morning, Nov. 2, due to a vehicle collision.

The incident occurred on the highway near the Tappen Valley Road intersection. According to an 8:54 a.m. report from DriveBC, an assessment is in progress and no detour is available.

Icy conditions were reported on roads throughout the North Okanagan-Shuswap on Tuesday morning.

Read more: 3,300 unvaccinated B.C. health-care workers placed on unpaid leave following mandate

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

trans-canada highway